Silver Lake explores sale of Vantage Data Centers -sources

Oct 10 Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners
LP is exploring a sale of Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC
that it hopes will value the U.S. company at well in excess of
$1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
The sale process for Vantage comes amid a wave of similar
deals being attempted as the sector consolidates, with real
estate investment trusts and buyout firms lured by the stable
cash flows some of these businesses promise.
Silver Lake has hired investment banks Royal Bank of Canada
and DH Capital to run an auction for Vantage, the people
said.
While the sale process has attracted interest from both
strategic and financial investors, Silver Lake may decide not to
sell the company if the offers it receives are not satisfactory,
the people cautioned.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter
was not public. Silver Lake declined to comment, while Vantage
Data Centers, Royal Bank of Canada and DH Capital did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Vantage Data Centers, based in Santa Clara, California, was
formed in 2010 when Silver Lake acquired a data center campus
formerly owned by Intel Corp. Vantage also operates a
data center campus in Quincy, Washington.
U.S. businesses' burgeoning demand for data and video is
fueling a revival in fiber optic services and data storage. Many
technology companies have turned to vendors such as Vantage to
host and maintain their servers in a bid to cut costs.
Telecommunications firms such as Verizon Communications
and CenturyLink Inc have been seeking to sell
their data center portfolios.
Private equity firms or companies that specialize in data
centers, such as Equinix Inc and Digital Realty Trust
Inc, have been active buyers of assets.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Greg
Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)