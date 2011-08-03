UPDATE 1-Vantage Drilling Q2 loss wider than expected on higher costs

* Q2 adj loss $0.05/shr vs est. loss $0.03/shr

* Q2 rev up 77 pct at $120.9 mln, lags estimates (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Offshore drilling contractor Vantage Drilling Co posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as a 64 percent increase in costs offset higher sales.

April-June net loss widened to $40.1 million, or 14 cents a share, from a loss of $7 million, or 3 cents, a year ago.

Excluding 9 cents of charges associated with refinancing of debt, Vantage lost 5 cents a share.

Total revenue at the company, with a fleet of 4 jackup rigs and two ultra-deepwater drillships, jumped 77 percent to $120.9 million.

Analysts had projected a loss of 3 cents a share, on revenue of $125.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating expenses were $88.7 million.

Shares of Vantage, which has been cited as a takeover target for bigger peers like Rowan ID:nL3E7IS53O], have lost a fifth of their value this year and closed at $1.63 on Tuesday on the American Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)