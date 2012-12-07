版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 08:34 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vantiv announces pricing of 12.5 mln shares of secondary public offering at $20.10 per share

(Corrects to remove extraneous words in the headline)

Dec 6 Dec 6 Vantiv Inc : * Announces pricing of secondary public offering * Says secondary public offering of 12.5 million shares priced at $20.10 per share * Source text * Further company coverage

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐