UPDATE 3-Vantiv files for IPO as market looks up again

* Files to raise up to $100 mln
* Plans to list on NYSE or Nasdaq
* Filing comes a week after Groupon's strong listing
(Adds company background, analyst comments)
By Brenton Cordeiro
Nov 10 Payment processor Vantiv Inc filed
to go public on Thursday, as appetite for U.S. IPOs seems to be
returning following daily deals website Groupon Inc's
strong listing last week.
Ohio-based Vantiv, owned by Fifth Third Bancorp and
buyout firm Advent International, filed to raise up to $100
million in an IPO of Class A common shares.
In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Vantiv was
planning to file for an IPO that could value the company at as
much as $4.5 billion, and hoped to raise between $750 million
and $1 billion through the offering.
"Payment processors have been hot across the board," Josef
Schuster, founder of Chicago-based IPO investment firm IPOX
Schuster, said. "Visa, MasterCard are trading near
their highs ... the underlying indications are that this could
be a pretty good offering."
Formerly known as Fifth Third Processing Solutions, Vantiv
competes with Global Payments Inc, Total System Services
, First Data, Bank of America Merchant Services and Chase
Paymentech Solutions.
Forty-year-old Vantiv operated as a unit of Fifth Third
until June 2009, when certain funds managed by Advent
International bought a majority stake in it in a deal that
valued the company at $2.35 billion at the time.
Vantiv's filing is at a time when the U.S. IPO market has
begun to show signs of a recovery after a two-month hiatus in
the middle of the year.
Europe's debt crisis and a weak U.S. recovery had made it
difficult to price issues. With the exception of Groupon's
trading debut last week, the U.S. IPO market has largely only
seen small companies' listings.
But things are definitely looking up, with at least two
well-known companies' IPOs -- Delphi Automotive and Zynga Inc --
expected to list before the end of this year.
In the preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, Vantiv said its IPO is being
underwritten by 11 investment banks, led by J.P.Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co and Deutsche Bank
Securities.
"Initial performance (of an IPO) is somewhat related to
underwriter reputation," Schuster said.
"High-profile underwriters leave you with a better
taste in your mouth, than investing with a second or third-tier
company that is taken public by a second or third tier
investment bank."
Vantiv, which plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange
or Nasdaq, serves over 400,000 merchant and financial
institution locations in eight countries, helping them process
credit and debit card transactions.
The filing did not reveal the number of shares that would be
offered by Fifth Third or Advent International.
Fifth Third, which received $3.4 billion in bailout funds,
had sold a piece of the payment processor to Advent
International in 2009 as it looked to boost its capital levels
in the wake of the financial crisis.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)