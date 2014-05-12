Vantiv to buy Mercury Payment for about $1.65 bln

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
May 12 Payment processor Vantiv Inc said it would buy Mercury Payment Systems LLC for about $1.65 billion from private equity firm Silver Lake Group LLC.
Vantiv said it expects the deal to modestly add to its adjusted per-share earnings in 2014. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.