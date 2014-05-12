版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 13日 星期二 04:45 BJT

Vantiv to buy Mercury Payment for about $1.65 bln

May 12 Payment processor Vantiv Inc said it would buy Mercury Payment Systems LLC for about $1.65 billion from private equity firm Silver Lake Group LLC.

Vantiv said it expects the deal to modestly add to its adjusted per-share earnings in 2014. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐