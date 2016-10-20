Varian Medical Systems draws well-timed option bets

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 20 Bullish options on Varian
Medical Systems Inc stock saw unusually heavy buying on
Thursday before the shares spiked on an unsubstantiated report
that General Electric could be in talks with the medical
devices company about a possible takeover.
Varian Medical Systems shares rose 10 percent to a record
high of $106.69 after Spanish-language website Intereconomia
reported the talks. Varian Medical Systems and General Electric
declined to comment on the story.
Roughly 2,100 Varian Medical Systems call contracts betting
on the shares rising above $100 by Friday changed hands by 12
p.m. ET (1600 GMT), with volume over three hours exceeding the
past month's total volume.
Call options give the right to buy shares at a fixed price
at a future date and provide a relatively cheap way to profit
from a rally in shares.
The options, which traded in small lots of a few contracts
each, had an average price of 47 cents. The contracts rose as
high as $6.50 and last changed hands for $1.20, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The timing of the trades, just hours before the report, and
the unusual trading volume, makes the trades appear suspicious,
Fred Ruffy, analyst at options analytics firm Trade Alert said.
The use of very short-term calls that expire on Friday with
a strike price just above the share price also makes the trades
suspicious he said.
Options activity has been known to spike before the public
announcement of deals, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has in the past announced enforcement action for
alleged insider trading involving options.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Varian Medical Systems shares gave up gave up most of their
gains to close up 3.5 percent at $100.29. GE shares closed
nearly unchanged at $29.07.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Ankit
Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)