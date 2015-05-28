Vitol and Carlyle's Varo merge with Argos to create downstream powerhouse

LONDON May 28 Varo Energy, a joint venture
between the world's top oil trader Vitol and private
equity firm Carlyle Group, is expanding its reach in
Europe through a merger with Dutch-based storage and trading
company Argos, the companies said on Thursday.
The deal will give Vitol, which will control a third of the
new group, access to a wider swathe of northwest Europe beyond
Varo Energy's current presence in Switzerland and Germany.
It will combine Varo's refinery holdings, including the
68,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cressier oil refinery, Switzerland's
last in operation, and a 45 percent stake in Germany's Bayernoil
refinery, with the storage operations of Argos, giving the group
nearly 50 tank terminals in five northwest European countries.
"The merger brings together two strong and complementary
companies to create a major downstream business in northwest
Europe," Varo Energy Chief Executive Roger Brown, who will lead
the new group, said in a statement.
The new company will be called Varo Energy and will be
divided equally between Vitol, Carlyle International Energy
Partners (CIEP), part of the Carlyle Group, and the shareholders
of Argos - Marcel van Poecke's AtlasInvest and private
investment group Reggeborgh, which represents the interests of
the Dutch Wessels family.
Van Poecke, also CIEP managing director, has previously
emphasised the importance of location and a distribution network
in order to survive in the energy market.
As European refineries come under increasing pressure from
massive new units in the Middle East and Asia, many are looking
to deepen their involvement in the distribution chain in order
to protect profits.
Argos has 21 tank terminals in Belgium, Luxemburg, France,
Germany and Switzerland, as well as a network of service
stations. It also has trading operations based in Rotterdam.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it will not
include the LPG and sea bunkering businesses of Argos.
