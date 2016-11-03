Germany battery market Varta eyes 200 mln euros from IPO

FRANKFURT Nov 3 German battery maker Varta plans to raise up to 200 million euros from the sale of new shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt for investments and acquisitions, it said on Thursday.

Varta said 50 million would be spent on a new automated assembly plant for small batteries used in portable devices and it is also looking to buy rival makers of energy storage systems, with Australia and Italy identified as growth markets.

Reuters reported this week about plans to list the company by late November.

Varta specialises in batteries for hearing aids, headphones and wearable consumer electronics, as well as energy storage systems for power generated by solar panels on homes and commercial buildings.

Varta's owner, Swiss investor Montana Tech Components , is also offering existing shares worth up to 30 million euros as an over-allotment option, or greenshoe, as part of the IPO.

Montana will remain the majority owner after the flotation, which is expected to value the practically debt-free company at more than 400 million euros.

Varta is hoping to attract a valuation similar to that of hearing aid makers such as Sonova, William Demant , GN Store or Amplifon, which trade at an average of 13 times their expected core earnings.

Varta posted annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 21.8 million euros on sales of 161 million in the first nine months of 2016, having grown by more than 10 percent annually since 2013.

Varta expects rapid growth in the coming years, particularly in energy storage, which accounts for a fourth of its sales, as German subsidies for renewable energy sales are phased out.

The company formerly belonged to German industrial group Varta, which has a dark history of forced labour in World War Two. The group was broken up into three smaller units at the beginning of this century.

In 2002, the car battery business was taken over by Johnson Controls and the household batteries unit was merged with U.S. firm Rayovac, now called Spectrum Brands. The Varta microbattery business was snapped up by Montana in 2007.

Jefferies and UniCredit are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO while HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt is acting as a joint bookrunner and Erste Group Bank as a co-lead manager.

