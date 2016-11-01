Germany's Varta Microbattery to launch IPO this week - sources

FRANKFURT Nov 1 German battery maker Varta
Microbattery is expected to launch an initial public offering
(IPO) in Frankfurt this week to raise cash for expansion and may
list by late November, people close to the matter told Reuters.
Varta Microbattery's owner, Swiss investor Montana Tech
Components, is working with HSBC, Jefferies
and an Austrian bank on the flotation, the sources said.
One said shares worth 150 million euros to 200 million euros
($165 million-$220 million) could be offered in the IPO.
Representatives of Varta and Montana Tech were not available
for comment.
Varta specialises in batteries for hearing aids, headphones
and wearable consumer electronics, as well as energy storage
systems for power generated by solar panels on homes and
commercial buildings.
The company had 200 million euros in annual sales last year,
with core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) of more than 30 million euros.
Varta expects rapid growth in the coming years, particularly
in the energy storage sector as German subsidies for the sale of
renewable energy are phased out and plans to use any IPO
proceeds for investment and acquisitions.
Varta Microbattery formerly belonged to German industrial
group Varta, which was broken up into three smaller units at the
beginning of the century.
In 2002, the car battery business was taken over by Johnson
Controls and the household batteries unit was merged
with U.S. firm Rayovac, now called Spectrum Brands. The
microbattery business was snapped up by Montana Tech in 2007.
