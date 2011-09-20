UPDATE 2-Hacker attacks force DigiNotar to bankruptcy

(Adds details in paragraphs 4-5, 8-13)
* Files for voluntary bankruptcy in Dutch court
* Court appoints bankruptcy trustee, judge to manage affairs
* Co not to re-enter certificate authority business soon
Sept 20 VASCO Data Security International Inc
said its Netherlands-based unit DigiNotar BV filed for
voluntary bankruptcy under Article 4 of the Dutch Bankruptcy
Act, after hackers stole security certificates.
The court declared DigiNotar bankrupt and appointed a
bankruptcy trustee and a judge to manage its affairs as it
proceeds through the bankruptcy process, VASCO said.
DigiNotar's systems were hacked in mid-July and security
certificates were stolen for a number of domains, DigiNotar and
its owner VASCO said on Aug. 30.
The Dutch government is still investigating the hacking and
the public prosecutor has also just launched a separate
investigation.
"While the losses associated with DigiNotar are expected to
be significant, we do not expect, given the manner in which the
acquisition of DigiNotar was structured, that the value of all
of the intangible assets acquired will be fully impaired," VASCO
Chief Financial Officer Cliff Bown said in a statement.
DigiNotar sells security certificates, which guarantee that
a web surfer is securely connected. A stolen certificate enables
a hacker to pretend a web surfer is securely connected to a
website without the surfer knowing he is being monitored.
Earlier this month, the Dutch government said that about
300,000 Internet users in Iran have been spied on last month by
one or several hackers who stole security certificates from
DigiNotar.
"We plan to cooperate with the Dutch government in its
investigation of the person or persons responsible for the
attack on DigiNotar," VASCO CEO T. Kendall Hunt said.
VASCO said it did not plan to re-enter the certificate
authority business in the near future, but expects to integrate
the DigiNotar's identity verification technology into its
authentication platform.
The report by Dutch IT firm Fox-IT listed several Dutch
government ministries and companies whose digital certificates
were compromised, and said Google , Skype, Microsoft
and Facebook were recipients of fraudulent
certificates.
Microsoft has already released updates for its Windows
software that revokes the trust of certain DigiNotar root
certificates by placing them into the Microsoft Untrusted
Certificate Store, according to Microsoft website.
In the mean time, VASCO has been losing customers to its
rivals.
Dutch telecoms firm KPN had said its IT unit,
Getronics, has won new business from customers after hackers
stole security certificates from its rival DigiNotar.
VASCO shares have lost about two thirds of their value since
their July high of $14.07 through Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Gopakumar Warrier)