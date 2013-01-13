Vatican denies flaws that led to credit card block

* Italy central bank took action against Vatican in early
January
* Cited lack of "effective anti-money-laundering regime"
* Vatican says has made great strides against money
laundering
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Jan 13 The Vatican insisted on
Sunday that it had taken adequate measures to combat money
laundering and so could not understand why the Bank of Italy had
blocked the use of credit and debit cards inside Vatican City.
The central bank stopped Deutsche Bank Italy from providing
electronic payment services for the Vatican on Jan. 1 because
the Holy See was seen as lacking anti-money-laundering controls
and oversight, a move that left thousands of tourists visiting
the Vatican museums and gift shops in the lurch, forcing them to
use cash.
"I am truly surprised," Rene Bruelhart, the head of the
Vatican's Financial Information Authority (FIA), told the
Corriere della Sera newspaper in an interview Vatican Radio
posted on its website.
Bruelhart, 40, said the Holy See had implemented EU-required
controls and did not understand the action.
"The reality is that, considering the particular nature of
the Vatican City State, adequate measures have been adopted for
vigilance, prevention, and fighting money laundering and
financing terrorism," he said.
The Bank of Italy said Deutsche Bank had
installed machines for payment with credit and debit cards in
the Vatican - a tiny city-state surrounded by Rome - without
Italian permission after an agreement with another bank expired.
The sale of postage stamps, memorabilia and admission
tickets to the Vatican Museums, home to art treasures including
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel frescoes, are a significant source
of income for the Holy See, along with donations and
investments.
In 2011, 5 million museum visitors brought in 91.3 million
euros ($122 million), according to the city state's annual
financial report, in which it posted its worst budget deficit in
more than a decade.
MIXED GRADES
Bruelhart, a Swiss national from Fribourg, was for eight
years the director of Liechtenstein's Financial Intelligence
Unit (FIU), the department that gathers and analyses information
used by police to combat money laundering, organised crime and
the financing of terrorism.
He began working for the Vatican in September, two months
after the publication of a landmark report by Moneyval, a
department of the Council of Europe, on the Vatican's efforts at
financial transparency.
Moneyval gave the Vatican an overall pass grade on
transparency-related criteria but fail grades in seven key
areas.
The report identified serious failings in the Vatican's
bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion
(IOR), which has been enmeshed in several scandals over the
years.
"Moneyval affirmed that the Holy See has a system of
preventing and fighting money laundering and the financing of
terrorism, equivalent to and recognised at the international
level," said Bruelhart.
But a Bank of Italy statement said that while Moneyval
recognised that the Vatican had made progress in financial
transparency, "the presence of an effective
anti-money-laundering regime had still not been proved".
The Moneyval report was particularly pointed in its
criticism of the management of the IOR and strongly recommended
that it be independently supervised and that "fit and proper
criteria" should be applied to senior management at the IOR.
The IOR is being investigated by Italian magistrates looking
into money laundering. The bank has denied all wrongdoing.
The Vatican has struggled to shake off a reputation for
opaque finances that dates back to 1982, when Roberto Calvi, an
Italian known as "God's banker" because of his links to the
Vatican, was found hanged under London's Blackfriars Bridge.
The IOR was entangled in the collapse of Calvi's Banco
Ambrosiano, with its lurid allegations about money-laundering,
freemasons, and mafia links.
The IOR then held a stake in the Ambrosiano, at the time
Italy's largest private bank, and investigators alleged that it
was partly responsible for the bank's fraudulent bankruptcy.
($1 = 0.7493 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Will Waterman)