Vatican scraps external audit plan but says committed to transparency

| VATICAN CITY, June 10
VATICAN CITY, June 10 The Vatican on Friday
scrapped a plan for a major international accounting firm to
carry out its first full external audit but insisted the change
would not affect its drive for financial transparency.
The Vatican, which is a sovereign state, said in a statement
that the work would instead be done by its own Auditor General
with assistance from Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC).
The Vatican suspended an audit by PwC in April, saying it
wanted to review several key clauses.
Friday's statement said a new agreement had been reached
with PwC that conformed with Vatican law and was more adaptable
to the Vatican's needs.
The original contract, reportedly worth $3 million, was
negotiated by the Secretariat of the Economy, the department
headed by Australian Cardinal George Pell.
The Vatican's Secretariat of State later suspended the
contract, saying it did not comply with laws of the city-state
that said the work should be done by the Auditor General, a new
position created by Pope Francis last year. ID:nL5N0YR1WA]
Friday's statement said this is "normally the case for every
sovereign state."
It said the April suspension was not "attributable to the
desire of one or more entities of the Holy See to hinder
reforms" and that the Vatican's commitment to an audit "has
been, and remains, a priority".
Since the election of Pope Francis in March 2013, the
Vatican has enacted major reforms to bring it into line with
international accounting standards.
But the PwC episode pointed to a power clash between Pell's
department, which signed the contract, and the Secretariat of
State, which ordered it suspended and re-negotiated.
In April, Pell's office said it was "surprised" by the
suspension of the contract.
Pell's defenders say he is forging ahead with transparency
at the Vatican after decades of murky finances, while his
critics have accused him of doing so in a bullying manner.
The Vatican's Auditor General, Libero Milone, is a
67-year-old Italian who is a former chairman and CEO of the
Italian branch of the global auditing firm Deloitte.
As a result of Francis' clean up campaign, the Vatican bank,
which had been embroiled in numerous scandals in the past, has
enacted a wide-ranging drive to tighten financial governance and
eliminate abuse.
The bank, formally known as the Institute for Religious
Works (IOR), has toughened regulatory standards and closed
thousands of accounts that were either inactive or deemed not to
meet new standards required of clients.
Reforming the IOR and other Vatican departments that deal
with Church finances has been one of the most sensitive issues
facing the pope as he seeks to overhaul the complex Vatican
administration called the Curia.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Tom Heneghan)