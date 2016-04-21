Vatican suspends PwC audit

VATICAN CITY, April 21 The Vatican suspended an
audit of its finances by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), it said
on Thursday, a decision sources said was taken to determine if
there were irregularities in the contract.
Vatican sources said the Secretariat of State, the top
department in the Vatican bureaucracy, sent letters last week to
all departments informing them of the suspension.
At issue is whether proper procedures were followed when the
contract, reportedly worth $3 million, was signed by the
Secretariat of the Economy, the department headed by Australian
Cardinal George Pell, they said.
They said the decision was an internal matter, and not a
reflection on PwC or its work.
Spokesman Father Federico Lombardi confirmed on Thursday
that the audit had been suspended, adding only that the Vatican
wanted "to be able to make greater checks into certain aspects"
of the arrangement.
A statement from Pell's office said the cardinal was
"surprised" by the letters but "anticipates that, after
discussions and clarification of some issues, the work of PwC
will resume shortly".
Since the election of Pope Francis in March 2013, the
Vatican has enacted major reforms to bring it into line with
international accounting standards.
Pell's defenders say he is forging ahead with transparency
at the Vatican after decades of murky finances while his critics
have accused him of doing so in a bullying manner.
