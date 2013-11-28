UPDATE 1-Vattenfall considers sale of European assets- sources

* Advisers finish strategic review of the assets -sources
* May wait for Sweden's September elections before sale
* Faces uphill struggle to find buyers
FRANKFURT, Nov 28 Swedish utility Vattenfall
is considering the sale of its Continental Europe and
UK operations next year to focus on its home market and reduce
debt, four people familiar with the situation said.
Vattenfall's advisers, Citi and Rothschild,
have finished a strategic review of the assets, two of the
people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. They expected
the two banks to start talking to potential buyers from early
2014.
Vattenfall is state-owned, and the Swedish parliament would
have to decide on a sale.
"We have no plans to sell our Continental Europe and UK
business," a Vattenfall spokesman said.
A spokeswoman for the government said, "Vattenfall has said
that they will consider risk-sharing for the non-Nordic parts of
the company. We shall analyse this carefully, and if needed we
shall seek a broad support in parliament."
Scandinavia's biggest utility is under pressure at home to
retrench to its better-performing Scandinavian markets after
being wrong-footed by a prolonged economic downturn across much
of Europe and a drive in Germany towards renewable energy.
Its European acquisitions have saddled it with 158 billion
Swedish crowns ($24 billion) in debt and led to major
writedowns.
Vattenfall said in July it would split into two units - one
for Sweden and one for the rest of Europe - by the end of 2013
in what was seen as a first step towards divesting the latter.
The split-up will take time and is likely to make little
progress before the general elections in Sweden in September,
the two other sources said.
"Vattenfall needs to do its homework tidily. It makes no
sense to do the second step (the sale) before the first
(reorganisation)," one of them said.
Scandinavia's biggest utility spent around 22 billion euros
($30 billion) on acquisitions over the past 15 years, trying to
catch up with bigger rivals such as Germany's E.ON
and France's EDF.
Vattenfall has already started an auction for a British wind
park, two people familiar with the matter said earlier this
week.
Bankers said it would be difficult to find a buyer for the
whole Continental Europe and UK business or even just large
parts of it at an acceptable price.
Vattenfall's European business accounted for about
two-thirds of its 167 billion crowns of sales last year but less
than 10 percent of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
of 26 billion crowns.
While other utilities are also grappling with a gloomy
outlook and high debt levels, they are unlikely to make big
acquisitions.
That could leave Vattenfall relying on interest from private
equity infrastructure funds such as GIP and Macquarie as
potential buyers for many of its assets.