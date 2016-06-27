Vattenfall to provide liquidity for EEX Nordic power futures

OSLO, June 27 Sweden's Vattenfall has
become a market maker for the Nordic power futures traded on the
European Energy Exchange (EEX), the Leipzig-based exchange said
on Monday.
The Nordics biggest power producer would hold EEX-traded
power derivatives and provide price quotations, helping the
exchange's efforts to grow in a market dominated by Oslo-based
Nasdaq Commodities, an arm of Nasdaq.
"We welcome the initiative of the EEX to set up products for
the Nordic market. It will bring additional trading interest to
the Nordics and increase liquidity," said Niek den Hollander,
head of trading at Vattenfall.
EEX trades in Nordic weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly
power futures and spread contracts between the German and Nordic
power futures.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)