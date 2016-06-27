Vattenfall to provide liquidity for EEX Nordic power futures

OSLO, June 27 Sweden's Vattenfall has become a market maker for the Nordic power futures traded on the European Energy Exchange (EEX), the Leipzig-based exchange said on Monday.

The Nordics biggest power producer would hold EEX-traded power derivatives and provide price quotations, helping the exchange's efforts to grow in a market dominated by Oslo-based Nasdaq Commodities, an arm of Nasdaq.

"We welcome the initiative of the EEX to set up products for the Nordic market. It will bring additional trading interest to the Nordics and increase liquidity," said Niek den Hollander, head of trading at Vattenfall.

EEX trades in Nordic weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly power futures and spread contracts between the German and Nordic power futures. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)