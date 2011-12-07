Vattenfall says group to fuel cars via wind power

* Aims to scale up wind power to hydrogen technology
* Awaits funding commitments from partners, German
government
By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, Dec 7 European firms Vattenfall
, Total, Siemens and others will
join in a project to convert wind energy to hydrogen, which can
then be used to power cars or to co-fire power plants,
Vattenfall said on Wednesday.
Swedish energy firm Vattenfall has been involved in a pilot
project in Prenzlau, 75 miles north of Berlin, where a small
hybrid power plant has been using wind power to produce hydrogen
since constuction started in 2009.
Together with its partners, Vattenfall wants to scale up to
several larger projects, including one in the state of
Brandenburg, the company said in a statement.
The consortium, which also involves the German government
and several research and environmental groups, is expected to
clarify financing details for projects early next year, a
Vattenfall spokesman told Reuters.
The total cost could amount to hundreds of millions of
euros, Lutz Wiese with Vattenfall's German unit said. But he was
unable to specify an exact amount, as one project could involve
the construction of a 500 MW onshore wind plant.
"We don't know exactly how much money we are talking here,"
he said, pointing out that several project studies will be
launched early next year and will form the basis of the bulk of
financial commitments to be made from the different partners.
If successful, the converted hydrogen gas from wind energy
can also be fed into the national gas grid, which could reduce
Germany's reliance on gas imports, according to Wiese.
He said hydrogen used to be mixed with natural gas to warm
German homes shortly after the second World War, but the
technology was phased out because of cheaper oil prices.
STORAGE
Renewable energy is gaining ground, but the main challenge
is finding a way to store it. For instance, a wind farm
generates electricity for direct input to the power grid, but on
windy days with low demand the unused energy cannot be stored.
Electricity generated from wind power can be passed through
water, splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen can
then be stored and used later, in this case, to generate
electricity from an internal combustion engine or a fuel cell.
Without storage or more transmission capacity, there is a
danger that Germany's wind electricity could overwhelm the grid,
explained Oliver Weinmann, head of Vattenfall Innovation.
Germany, the European Union's biggest wind power generator,
is set to expand its onshore wind power capacity to 64.5 GW
capacity by 2032 from 27.1 GW of capacity installed in 2010, its
Federal Network Agency said on Wednesday.
"There is currently no system designed to compensate for the
differences between supply and demand within the sector of
renewable energy. But this project allows us to find a balance
in the system and it's also good business," Weinmann added.
Project partners Total and Siemens were not immediately
available for comment.