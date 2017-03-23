版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:27 BJT

Vectrus wins $522 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 23 Vectrus Systems Corp, a unit of Vectrus Inc, was awarded a $522 million modification to a contract for services for Kuwait base operations and security support services in the Kuwait area of responsibility, the Pentagon said on Thursday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
