UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca loses second top executive as Vectura gets new CEO

(Adds context on AstraZeneca, comment from company spokeswoman)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 24 AstraZeneca has lost a
second senior executive in a fortnight with the departure of its
respiratory and inflammatory medicines head James Ward-Lilley to
become chief executive of lung drug specialist Vectura.
His departure follows the exit earlier this month of Briggs
Morrison, AstraZeneca's former chief medical officer and head of
late-stage drug development, who moved on to become CEO of
privately owned cancer drug firm Syndax.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the timing
of the departures was "pure coincidence" and both men were
moving on to new and different types of challenges as business
leaders.
Vectura said Ward-Lilley would become CEO effective Oct. 1,
replacing Chris Blackwell, whose departure had already been
announced and who will leave the small drug company at the end
of this month.
The move is a blow to AstraZeneca, which has identified
respiratory medicine as one of its six growth businesses,
alongside oncology, diabetes, the heart drug Brilinta, emerging
markets and Japan.
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, who took over in 2012 and
successfully fought off a $118 billion takeover attempt by
Pfizer last year, has sought to bolster the company's
respiratory franchise.
The drugmaker already boasts an established blockbuster in
its inhaled treatment Symbicort, for asthma and chronic lung
disease, and Soriot plans to build on that after buying Pearl
Therapeutics in 2013 and Almirall's lung drug business
in 2014.
Vectura, whose shares traded 1 percent higher by
mid-morning, said Trevor Phillips would act as interim CEO from
the end of June until Ward-Lilley joined the company.
