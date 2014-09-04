版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 14:28 BJT

BRIEF-Vectura says partner Novartis signs marketing deal with Pfizer UK

Sept 4 Vectura Group Plc :

* Exclusive agreement with Pfizer in the UK

* Announcement of commercial arrangement with Pfizer UK to promote Ultibro Breezhaler and Seebri Breezhaler in United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
