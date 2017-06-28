Vectura signs deal with Novartis for generic U.S. lung therapy

June 28 Vectura Group Plc said on
Wednesday it has signed an exclusive deal with Sandoz AG, a unit
of Swiss drugmaker Novartis, to develop a generic copy
of an existing combined lung therapy for the U.S. market.
British drugmaker Vectura has been trying to build a
specialised lung drug business since it merged with Skypeharma
last year and said it would prioritise three to five generic
projects each year.
However, the firm hasn't had it easy, following delays in
its generic drug with Hikma coming onto the market, a royalties
row with GSK, and delays in Novartis launching its
Ultibro inhaler in the U.S.
"This programme represents the first partnered collaboration
of this series of projects and offers substantial potential for
future value creation," Chief Executive James Ward-Lilley said
in a statement issued after trading hours.
Vectura, which hopes to get a foothold in the $40 billion
global respiratory market, said the deal could result in payouts
of $10 million if the drug achieves some development milestones.
The company also said it would develop the therapy's formula
and manufacture clinical batches to use in pilot studies, while
Sandoz would head the drug's clinical development, manufacturing
and commercialisation.
The therapy, which is expected to seek regulatory approval
and then be launched in the early to mid-2020, is an inhaled
combination treatment for asthma and chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina
D'Couto)