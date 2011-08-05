UPDATE 2-Vectura extends generic lung drug deal with Sandoz

* New deal covers rest of world excluding U.S.
* VR315 thought to be generic version of Advair
* Shares buck market fall on vote of confidence
LONDON, Aug 5 Vectura Group has extended
a deal with Sandoz for its generic lung drug VR315 -- a rival
for GlaxoSmithKline's top-selling Advair -- to the rest
of the world outside the United States.
Bucking sharp falls in the wider market, shares in Vectura
were flat by 0745 GMT as investors welcomed the latest vote of
confidence in its experimental product.
The British inhaled drug specialist already has a
five-year-old partnership deal for the medicine in Europe with
Sandoz, the generic division of Novartis .
The new licence agreement covers the development and
marketing of VR315 in other territories. It excludes the United
States, where Sandoz handed rights back to Vectura last year.
Vectura announced earlier this week that it had found a new U.S.
partner for the product.
VR315 is widely thought by analysts to be a generic version
of GSK's $8 billion-a-year blockbuster Advair.
Under the latest deal with Sandoz, Vectura is eligible for
milestones and advance pre-launch royalties worth up to 8
million euros ($11.3 million), of which 2.5 million are expected
to be received by Sept. 30 this year, the British group said on
Friday.
It will also get a royalty on net sales and a margin on the
commercial manufacture and supply of the dry powder inhaler
device used to deliver VR315 in rest-of-world territories.
Peel Hunt analyst Stefan Hamill reiterated his "buy"
recommendation on the stock and raised his price target by 3
percent to 151 pence a share following the news. The shares are
currently trading at 96.5p.
"We see Sandoz as the best partner to maximise sales in
these territories and, importantly, to move quickly," he said in
a note.
($1 = 0.706 Euros)
