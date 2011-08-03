UPDATE 2-Vectura gets new U.S. partner for copy of lung drug

(Adds analyst and CEO comment, shares)

* Undisclosed pharma company partners VR315

* Drug widely thought to be generic Advair

* Vectura gets $10 mln upfront; shares up 2.5 pct

LONDON, Aug 3 Inhaled-drug specialist Vectura Group has struck a new U.S. partnership deal for its generic lung drug VR315, which is widely thought by analysts to be a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's top-selling Advair.

The collaboration, development and licence agreement has been signed with a U.S. division of an undisclosed leading international pharmaceutical company, Vectura said on Wednesday.

VR315 is a key product for the British group and a decision in March by Sandoz, the generic division of Novartis , to hand back U.S. rights to the drug was a serious setback. Sandoz is continuing to develop the medicine for the European market.

Under the new U.S. deal, Vectura will receive an initial payment of $10 million and up to $35 million in milestone payments, plus royalties on eventual U.S. sales of the combination therapy for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Shares in Vectura gained 2.5 percent to 102.5 pence in a weak London market by 0725 GMT on the news and Nomura Code analyst Michael King said he was raising his end-2012 fair value price target for the shares to 138p from 123p.

Prospects for VR315 in the United States remain far for certain, however, given the difficulty of winning regulatory approval for new inhaled medicines and current Food and Drug Administration (FDA) caution.

Assuming a large marketing partner, King said peak sales of VR315 could potentially hit $300 million, or perhaps even more given that U.S. Advair sales are currently about $4 billion a year.

He sees a launch in 2013 or 2014 but warned that Vectura and its new partner, who are likely to sell VR315 as a branded generic, might face some tricky discussions with the FDA.

"It is not clear what the regulatory requirements will be and how much data the FDA will need to grant approval, but given the FDA's concerns over Long Acting Bronchodilators (LABAs), the approval process is likely to be challenging," he said.

Vectura CEO Chris Blackwell did not identify his mystery partner but said the company had "a strong track record in respiratory product development and commercialisation". (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Andrew Callus)