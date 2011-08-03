UPDATE 1-Vectura strikes new U.S. deal for lung drug VR315

(Adds details on drug, background)

LONDON Aug 3 Inhaled-drug specialist Vectura Group (VEC.L) has struck a new U.S. collaboration deal for its generic lung drug VR315, which is widely said to be a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) blockbuster Advair.

The collaboration, development and license agreement has been signed with a U.S. division of an undisclosed leading international pharmaceutical company, Vectura said on Wednesday.

VR315 is a key product for the British group and a decision in March by Sandoz, the generic division of Novartis NOVN.VX, to hand back U.S. rights to the product was a serious setback. Sandoz is continuing to develop the medicine for the European market.

Under the new U.S. deal, Vectura will receive an initial payment of $10 million and up to $35 million in milestone payments, plus royalties on eventual U.S. sales. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)