UPDATE 2-Vedanta's Agarwal says no plans to buy Anglo American assets in South Africa

LAUSANNE, March 29 The chairman of Indian miner
Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday he had no plans to
buy assets in South Africa from Anglo American or push
for a board seat after announcing plans to buy a 13 percent
stake in the mining giant.
Indian billionaire and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said
this month he would buy a 2 billion pound ($2.5 billion) stake
in Anglo American, but said the purchase would be via his family
trust Volcan Holdings rather than Vedanta.
He has said he has no intention of taking control of Anglo
American.
"I believe in the management, I believe in the company ...
and felt that if I have a resource that I should make an
investment in it," Agarwal told the FT Commodities Summit in
Switzerland.
Asked if he was looking to buy assets from Anglo American in
South Africa, he said: "Not at all."
Agarwal also said he would be happy to help Anglo American
move into India if the company wished "at some point in time to
expand their business."
Last year, Anglo American's shares gained nearly 300
percent, making it the best performer on the London FTSE as the
mining industry recovered from a slump in commodity prices in
2015 and early 2016. Shares are up about 5 percent this year.
"I'm not an activist," Agarwal said of his potential role as
an Anglo American shareholder and said he had "no agenda" to
seek a board position.
He said Vedanta did not have any plans to acquire more
assets in Africa and was focusing on expanding its zinc business
in southern Africa after investing $4 billion.
Agarwal has majority control of Hindustan Zinc Ltd
through the Vedanta group that he founded and still controls.
He said he does not intend to keep Vedanta within family
hands and would withdraw from the group in the next few years.
Anglo American chairman, John Parker, said Agarwal would be
treated like the other shareholders and his ideas would be
listened to.
"He's (Agarwal) a new shareholder in our register and will
be treated with the same respect as we endeavour with all our
shareholders," Parker said.
Parker, who has been chairman for eight years, is due to
step down this year. He told the FT summit that too much
investment in future supply was the downfall for the industry.
"For some reason if you go back in history, the price of
tulips in Holland in the 18th century, you find hubris was
somewhere at work. People forget the hard lessons learned the
last time around. This is very prevalent in shipping," he said.
"This was primarily a supply crisis rather than demand. We
as an industry over invested. To the new chairman, I would say
for goodness sake pay attention to capital investment
discipline."
