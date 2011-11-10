REFILE-UPDATE 3-Vedanta H1 hurt by aluminum losses

(Corrects spelling of Vedanta in headline)
Nov 10 * Shares fall as much as 8.4
percent
* H1 underlying attrib profit down 34.4 percent
* H1 EBITDA up 27 percent, Zinc helps
* Hit by losses in aluminium, energy divisions, forex
(Adds detail, updates shares)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Nov 10 Losses in its aluminium business
and a weakening Indian rupee hit India-focused miner Vedanta
Resources' half-year profits, outweighing the effect of
higher revenue across the group.
Vedanta said its underlying attributable profit dropped more
than 34 percent to $186.3 million, below expectations on the
back of lower contributions from subsidiaries, sending its
shares down by more than 8 percent in early trade.
Its attributable profit -- which includes the
impact of mark-to-market foreign exchange losses at its Indian
subsidiaries -- fell 92 percent.
That was despite a 27 percent increase in core profit to
$1.7 billion, in line with expectations as Vedanta benefitted
from its newly acquired international zinc operations, and on
the back of a 43 percent revenue rise as metal prices climbed.
Vedanta said it did not expect the turbulence of the first
half, including the jump in aluminium costs due to a power
outage, to continue into the second half. The miner told
analysts it would trim costs at its Vedanta Aluminium division
by as much as $400 per tonne, as well as cutting costs at its
other aluminium holding, BALCO.
At 1040 GMT Vedanta's shares were down 5.6 percent at 1,180
pence, off earlier lows and compared with a 1 percent drop in
the broader mining sector.
"We feel the operational side of this morning's release
represents a solid result. However, investors are likely to
focus on the less encouraging 'below the line' factors resulting
in a 47 percent drop in underlying (earnings per share),"
analysts at Liberum said.
Vedanta said the foreign exchange mark to market losses
totalled $194 million, mostly in its aluminium divisions.
The miner's aluminium operations have been squeezed along
with the rest of the sector by rising raw material costs and
falling prices. The squeeze has also affected its energy
division, hit by rising coal prices, though Vedanta expected
that pressure to ease in coming quarters as it integrates its
own mine production and power tariffs rise.
Vedanta' aluminium division posted an operating loss of $25
million as its core profit margin almost halved.
Core profit from its key Indian Zinc unit, which accounts
for the largest slice of Vedanta's profit, rose 47 percent to
$657.7 million as higher prices offset rising costs. Its
international Zinc assets, acquired from Anglo American
in a deal completed in February, had a profit of $204 million.
RISING DEBT
Vedanta is in the final throes of completing its
long-awaited deal to take control of oil explorer Cairn India
from Cairn Energy, turning the miner into a
fully diversified resources group, after securing approval from
th Indian government and shareholders.
But the deal has inflated the group's net debt, which stood
at $7.2 billion at the end of the period, with a gearing ratio
of 36.9 percent.
The group said it expected to complete the deal by the end
of the current quarter.
Vedanta has come under pressure in recent months from its
high leverage, falling prices and operational headwinds in key
commodities like iron ore. Its share price has dropped almost 40
percent since the end of June against a 19 percent drop in the
FTSE 350 mining sector.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Greg Mahlich
and Andrew Callus)