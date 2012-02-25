Vedanta merges India units into group company

MUMBAI Feb 25 London-listed miner Vedanta
Resources on Saturday said its was simplifying its
business structure by merging its Indian subsidiaries into a
single unit to cut costs and plans to issue American Depositary
Shares in the combined firm.
Vedanta said, it would issue three shares in iron ore miner
Sesa Goa for every five shares held in non-ferrous
metals producer Sterlite Industries.
Post the share transfer, Sesa Goa would be renamed as Sesa
Sterlite.
Unlisted unit Vedanta Aluminium, Madras Aluminium Co
and Vedanta's holding in oil and gas producer Cairn
India will also be transferred to the new company Sesa
Sterlite, it said.