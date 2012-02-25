UPDATE 4-Vedanta eyes streamlined structure with merger plan

* Vedanta to merge Sesa Goa and Sterlite Industries to
create key unit
* To issue 3 Sesa Goa shares for every 5 held in Sterlite
* Vedanta to hold 58.3 pct in new co Sesa Sterlite
* Says restructuring to cut costs by $200 mln / year
By Prashant Mehra and Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, Feb 25 Vedanta Resources
plans to simplify its structure by placing all but one of its
subsidiaries under the umbrella of a single unit, as part of a
efforts to cut costs, improve access to cash and reduce the
India-focused miner's debt burden.
FTSE-100 diversified miner Vedanta, which has underperformed
the UK sector by more than 25 percent since the start of last
year, currently has a sprawling structure with over a dozen
units, none fully owned and several separately listed, producing
power and commodities from oil and gas to iron ore.
"The completion of Cairn India was the opportunity for us to
complete our strategy of simplifying the group structure. This
is something that has been sought by our shareholders and we
have been thinking about it," Chief Executive M.S. Mehta told
Reuters. "This was the right time for us."
Vedanta acquired Cairn India from UK oil and gas
group Cairn last year for $8.7 billion, increasing the
complexity of its structure and saddling the group with heavy
debts. Its annual debt servicing burden is $500 million at the
group level - but that will drop to $180 million as a result of
the overhaul, as much of the Cairn debt passes to the subsidiary
holding that stake.
"The restructuring was necessary, especially after the
acquisition of Cairn India, because it was a large acquisition
and they needed to do things in a much more organised way in
India," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC
Investments and Advisors in New Delhi.
As a first step, Vedanta said it would merge non-ferrous
metals producer Sterlite Industries into sister
concern and iron ore miner Sesa Goa to create Sesa
Sterlite, the eventual umbrella unit for other subsidiaries.
The boards of the companies have approved the issue of three
shares of Sesa Goa for every five shares held in Sterlite.
Continuing the changes, Vedanta's unlisted unit Vedanta
Aluminium, along with Madras Aluminium Co, will be
transferred to Sesa Sterlite, now the key operating unit.
Vedanta's 38.8 percent holding in oil and gas producer Cairn
India will be transferred to Sesa Sterlite, along with related
debt of $5.9 billion. Sesa Goa already holds 20 percent in Cairn
India directly and the group plans to spend $6 billion over the
next three years to double production from Cairn's India block.
OVER $20 BLN VALUATION
The combined entity Sesa Sterlite is estimated to be valued
over $20 billion, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, told reporters.
At current valuations, Sesa Sterlite would be in the top 15
companies by market capitalisation in India, Vedanta said, and
the world's seventh largest diversified miner by core profit.
Agarwal, who quit school at 15, is estimated to be worth
$6.4 billion and was the 14th richest Indian on Forbes
magazine's list of the world's wealthiest people in 2011. Raised
in Patna, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Agarwal began
his business in Mumbai in 1976 as a scrap dealer.
"This transaction is a natural evolution, leading to
simplification of the Group's structure," Agarwal said.
The simplified structure should also help the group continue
to grow into new areas, and he told reporters the company was
looking to acquire coal assets in Latin America and was awaiting
the coal block auctions to be offered by India's government.
The group's holding in Hindustan Zinc and Bharat
Aluminium Co Ltd, in which the Indian government also holds a
minority share, will remain unchanged, but Vedanta is
negotiating to buy the shares it does not already own. Vedanta
said it had made a fresh cash offer last month, but had not yet
received a reply from the government.
Vedanta, which will own 58.3 percent in Sesa Sterlite
post-restructuring, now controls about 55 percent each in
Sterlite Industries and Sesa Goa.
ZAMBIA
The only one of Vedanta's assets to remain out of the Sesa
Sterlite holding company will be its Zambian copper operation
and one-time IPO candidate, Konkola, where it said there were no
cross-shareholdings and therefore no simplification needed.
Rumours of changes to Vedanta's structure have lifted the
stock this week, as investors welcome the possible change, but
there is no guarantee of success. This is the group's second
effort to overhaul its structure. A similar exercise in 2008 was
aborted after investors opposed the plan.
On Saturday, Vedanta sought to reassure its minority
shareholders by saying the restructuring will be
earnings-accretive in the first year itself, and said the
response from investors so far had been positive.
The group expects cost savings of $200 million a year from
the restructuring, Deputy Chairman Navin Agarwal told analysts,
adding the transaction was expected close in 2012.
Company officials however said they were targeting to
complete the consolidation within 6 months.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said ahead of Saturday's
announcement, the group's restructuring would improve its
ability to service its debt obligations, but may take time to
implement as it is subject to approval from a number of minority
shareholders and regulators in Britain and India.