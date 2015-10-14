Vedanta will not cut zinc output as costs are low - CEO

JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 The chief executive of
Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday the mining company
had no plans to cut zinc output but could adjust the development
of its South African operation depending on prices.
Weak commodities prices prompted heavyweight miner and
trader Glencore to cut 500,000 tonnes of zinc
production, or 4 percent of global supply, a move that sent zinc
prices rallying about 10 percent.
"Our businesses are fairly low cost so a rational decision
would be for us to keep producing as long as these are
businesses that can generate a commensurate cash return," Tom
Albanese told Reuters on the sidelines of 2015 Joburg Indaba, a
mining conference held in the commercial capital Johannesburg.
Vedanta's Ireland zinc mine will reach the end of its life
in November, while Australia's Century mine, one of the world's
biggest sources of zinc, will cease production this year,
cutting 5 percent of global output.
The London-listed Vedanta plans to invest $782 million over
three years to develop the Gamsberg mine in South Africa and its
Skorpion zinc refinery in Namibia to produce high-grade zinc.
"If prices are lower and stay lower then we will probably
rephrase our Gamsberg project in a different way than if prices
were high," Albanese said.
The Gamsberg project would be developed on a modular basis
which will be reviewed every six months depending on market
conditions, the chief executive of Vedanta's Zinc unit Deshnee
Naidoo said.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia and
David Evans)