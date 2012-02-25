Vedanta sees India biz consolidation closing in 2012

MUMBAI Feb 25 London-listed Vedanta
Resources expects to complete the consolidation of its
Indian business in 2012, its vice chairman, Navin Agarwal, said
on Saturday.
The transaction would be earnings accretive to all
shareholders in the first year of consolidation itself, Agarwal
told a conference call.
Vedanta earlier said it would simplify its business
structure by merging its Indian subsidiaries into a single unit,
Sesa Sterlite, to cut costs and improve cashflows.
The miner will merge non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite
Industries into group company Sesa Goa.
Its unlisted unit Vedanta Aluminium ,along with Madras
Aluminium Co and Vedanta's 38.8 percent holding in oil
and gas producer Cairn India, will also be transferred
to the merged company Sesa Sterlite.