Vedanta sees India biz consolidation closing in 2012

MUMBAI Feb 25 London-listed Vedanta Resources expects to complete the consolidation of its Indian business in 2012, its vice chairman, Navin Agarwal, said on Saturday.

The transaction would be earnings accretive to all shareholders in the first year of consolidation itself, Agarwal told a conference call.

Vedanta earlier said it would simplify its business structure by merging its Indian subsidiaries into a single unit, Sesa Sterlite, to cut costs and improve cashflows.

The miner will merge non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries into group company Sesa Goa.

Its unlisted unit Vedanta Aluminium ,along with Madras Aluminium Co and Vedanta's 38.8 percent holding in oil and gas producer Cairn India, will also be transferred to the merged company Sesa Sterlite.