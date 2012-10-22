版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Veeco Instruments shares down 7.3 pct after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 22 Veeco Instruments Inc : * Shares down 7.3 percent after the bell following results

