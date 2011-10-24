UPDATE 2-Veeco Instruments Q3 beats, sees weak Q4

* Q3 adj EPS $1.33 vs est $1.13

Oct 24 Chip-gear maker Veeco Instruments Inc forecast fourth-quarter sales below analysts' expectations on lower bookings from China, and said it expects near-term orders to remain depressed due to a weak demand for backlighting equipment.

The company, which makes metalorganic chemical vapor deposition products (MOCVD) -- equipment critical in LED production -- expects an adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 54-86 cents a share, on sales of $175-$215 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.03 a share, on sales of $236.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LEDs, which are used as a light source in chips, are increasingly being used as backlight for televisions and monitors and in the automotive industry.

"Our current expectation is orders will remain depressed for a few quarters...weak backlighting demand continues to cause low factory utilization rates," Chief Executive John Peeler said in a statement.

The company's third-quarter bookings fell 57 percent sequentially to $133 million. LED and solar orders declined 59 percent.

"Global macro-economic concerns will likely have a dampening effect on our business heading into 2012," Peeler added.

The company expects full-year adjusted profit of $4.81-$5.11 a share on sales of $963 million to $1 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of a profit of $4.79, on sales of $1.01 billion.

The company, which counts Philips Lumileds , Bridgelux LED and Siemens AG's (SIEGn.DE) Osram unit among its customers, saw sales falling 3 percent to $268 million.

The company is battling it out with German rival Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) and Japan's Nippon Sanso for supremacy in China's MOCVD market.

Aixtron's shares have fallen 28 percent since the company cut its outlook in September on order delays.

LED and solar sales, which account for 87 percent of Veeco's revenue, fell 4 percent in the third quarter.

Veeco reported an adjusted profit of $1.33 a share for the July-September period above analysts' expectations of $1.13 a share.

Shares of the Plainview, New York-based company fell as much as 6 percent in extended trade. They closed at $27.05 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)