German car sales rise 10-12 pct y/y in February - source

HAMBURG, March 2 German new passenger car sales rose 10 to 12 percent in February, a person familiar with the data told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sales in January and February were up between 7 to 8 percent, the person said.

The official data will be published later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Andreas Framke and Ludwig Burger)

