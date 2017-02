(Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Industrial valve maker Velan Inc posted a lower first-quarter profit hurt by a stronger Canadian dollar.

Net profit fell to $100,000, or 1 cent per share, from $4.7 million, or 21 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog for the quarter was up 25 percent to $600 million.

Sales in the quarter rose 17 percent to $105 million.

Shares of the Montreal, Quebec-based company closed at C$14 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.