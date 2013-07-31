Oxford Catalysts to change name to Velocys on Sept 25

LONDON, July 31 Gas-to-liquid technology
developer Oxford Catalysts Group will change its name to
Velocys Plc on September 25, the company said on Wednesday.
The group develops technology to produce cleaner fuels from
both conventional and renewable sources such as bio-waste.
Oxford Catalysts is listed on the AIM market of the London
Stock Exchange. Its ticker symbol will change from OCG to VLS at
0800 local time on September 25, the group said in a statement.
Since it acquired its U.S. subsidiary Velocys Inc. in 2008,
it has operated under two brand names: Oxford Catalysts for the
financial community and Velocys for industry.
"Recognising that this can cause some confusion in the
market, the group undertook a review and decided that as it has
begun commercial roll-out of its technology the time is right to
consolidate under a single brand, that of Velocys," Oxford
Catalysts said.