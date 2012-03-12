UPDATE 1-Velti profit beats on mobile ad rev, shares rise

March 12 Mobile marketing company Velti
Plc posted better-than-expected quarterly results
helped by higher mobile advertising revenue, and forecast
first-quarter revenue largely above estimates, sending its
shares up more than 13 percent in morning trade on Monday.
The company sees first-quarter revenue of $44 million to $48
million, largely above analyst estimates of $45 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $25 million, or
40 cents per share, from $2 million, or 5 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 52 percent to $87.1 million,
while mobile advertising revenue was up 67 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 cents per
share on revenue of $81.8 million.
Velti's shares were trading at their highest level in more
than six months at $11.35 on the Nasdaq.