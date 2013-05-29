Velvet Underground, Warhol settle after banana split

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 29 Velvet Underground, the 1960s
avant-garde rock band, has settled a fight with the Andy Warhol
Foundation for the Visual Arts over the rights to an iconic pop
art image of a banana that graced the band's best-known album.
Velvet Underground sued the Warhol Foundation in January
2012 after reports that the foundation was planning to license
the banana design for cases, sleeves and bags for Apple Inc's
iPhone and iPad.
The settlement, disclosed in a filing in federal court in
New York on Wednesday, averts a trial that was set to begin July
29. The court filing did not give the terms of the settlement.
Velvet Underground, founded by John Cale and Lou Reed,
collaborated with Warhol beginning in the 1960s. Warhol designed
the banana image and the band featured it on its first album,
"The Velvet Underground & Nico," in 1967.
While the band broke up in 1972, the album lived on and is
ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as 13th on its list of greatest
albums of all time.
In the lawsuit, the Velvet Underground claimed exclusive use
of the banana design for licensed merchandising. The lawsuit
sought damages and an injunction to prevent the foundation from
licensing the image.
The foundation, which was set up under Warhol's will to
advance the visual arts, took ownership of his copyrights in
1987. It has in the past licensed material to companies
including Levi Strauss & Co and Campbell's Soup
Co, according to the foundation's website.
In the lawsuit, it countered that the Velvet Underground had
no enforceable trademark rights to the image.
The Velvet Underground also asked the court to rule that the
Warhol Foundation had no copyright to the banana image. But in
September the judge, Alison Nathan, found that an agreement by
the Warhol Foundation not to sue Velvet Underground for
copyright infringement nixed any copyright
questions.
Joshua Paul, a lawyer for the foundation at the law firm
Collen IP, declined to comment on the settlement. Clifford
James, a lawyer for Velvet Underground, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.