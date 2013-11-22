版本:
BRIEF-Vena to Sell Uranium Assets to Azincourt Uranium

Nov 22 Vena Resources Inc : * VENA RESOURCES INC SAYS AZINCOURT WILL ACQUIRE VENA'S 50%

OWNERSHIP IN MINERGIA IN EXCHANGE FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $1,000,000 * Vena enters agreement to sell uranium assets to azincourt uranium * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
