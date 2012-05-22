UPDATE 2-Venari Resources gets $1.13 bln funding

May 22 Venari Resources, an early-stage oil and gas exploration company, has secured up to $1.13 billion from private equity and other investment firms to fund its growth plans in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The Houston-based company said it received investments from Warburg Pincus LLC, Kelso & Co, Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd and Jordan Co.

The company plans to focus its investments on oil deposits below salt layers, and in the near term, is looking for opportunities to buy non-operating stakes in large prospects in the Gulf, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Venari Resources is led by Brian Reinsborough, former head of Nexen Inc's U.S. operations, which included the company's deepwater Gulf of Mexico business.

"The timing could not be better for a company that's well financed to enter into the deepwater," Reinsborough said. "The establishment of new protocols as well as the ramp up of drilling and permitting activity suggests that the Gulf of Mexico is going to be a very vibrant place to invest over the next three to five years."