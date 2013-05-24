版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Venaxis prices 10 million shares at $1.25 per share

(Corrects headline and second bullet to say that the company's shares were priced at $1.25 per share, not $1.36)

May 23 Venaxis Inc : * Announces pricing of offering of common stock and warrants * Says public offering of 10 million common shares priced at $1.25 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
