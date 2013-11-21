版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 11:32 BJT

BRIEF-Vendetta Mining signs binding LOI to buy Pegmont Pb-Zn-Ag, deposit, Queensland, Australia

Nov 20 Vendetta Mining Corp : * Vendetta mining ltd. signs binding letter of intent to acquire the pegmont

pb-zn-ag, deposit, Queensland, Australia * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐