BSI drops exclusive talks to buy Veneto Banca's private banking unit

MILAN Nov 27 Swiss lender BSI has dropped
exclusive talks with Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI on a possible
acquisition of the Italian lender's private banking unit Banca
Intermobiliare, Veneto Banca said on Friday.
As a consequence, Veneto Banca will re-start talks with
other potential buyers, it said in a statement.
BSI entered exclusive talks with Veneto Banca over Banca
Intermobiliare on Oct. 23. The exclusive period was due to end
on Friday.
"BSI is not asking for a further extension of exclusive
talks, even if it has a strategic interest in the transaction
and it wants to leave the dialogue open," the Italian lender
said.
BSI is owned by Brazilian Grupo BTG Pactual, whose CEO Andre
Esteves was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of obstructing a
sweeping corruption investigation at state-run oil giant
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct European
Central Bank oversight, is also preparing to raise up to 1
billion euros in cash from investors to comply with capital
requirements.
