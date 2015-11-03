Veneto Banca in talks to sell private banking unit to BSI

MILAN Nov 3 Italy's Veneto Banca is discussing the possible sale of its private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare to Swiss bank BSI in a deal that would help it beef up its weak capital base.
The unlisted cooperative lender said on Tuesday it had entered on Oct. 23 a three-week period of exclusive talks with BSI. The value of the deal is still under discussion, it said in a statement.
Italian paper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday BSI had presented an offer worth 280 million euros for a majority stake in Banca Intermobiliare.
Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct European Central Bank oversight, is also preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros in cash from investors to comply with capital requirements.
The agreed sale of BIM to a group of Italian investors fell through earlier this year as the ECB failed to give a green light to the deal. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai