Venezuela's Chavez to have another cancer operation

CARACAS Dec 8 Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez said on Saturday he will undergo another cancer operation in the coming days after doctors found malignant cells during tests in Cuba.

"It is necessary for me to have a new intervention in the coming days," Chavez said in a televised broadcast, adding that he would return to Havana on Sunday. The socialist leader had flown back to Venezuela on Friday after the tests in Cuba.

