UPDATE 2-Venezuela's Maduro mulls legal move against Airbus over fault in presidential jet

By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, Sept 25 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro on Wednesday said he was preparing legal action against
Airbus due to a "serious fault" in his presidential jet
following maintenance.
Maduro said he had been concerned about flying in the plane
after it returned from five months of work by Airbus, and
ordered his own technicians to carry out an inspection.
"After 10 or 12 days, a serious fault appeared in one of the
wings of the plane. After five months at Airbus in France - my
God!" Maduro said during a lived televised broadcast.
"With the help of an international law firm, we're preparing
legal actions against Airbus of France."
Airbus was not immediately available for comment.
Maduro last week was briefly denied access to U.S. airspace
on his way to China, which he described as an example of "U.S.
aggression" against his socialist government.
U.S. authorities, who later approved his travel plan, said
he had not been traveling in a state aircraft, which was
required for diplomatic clearance. Maduro went in a Cuban plane.
Maduro had been scheduled to visit New York for the United
Nations General Assembly, but called it off due to what he
called "provocations" that constituted a threat to his security.
"One of the provocations could have led to a situation of
violence in New York ... and the other was designed to affect my
physical integrity," he said on Wednesday, declining to provide
further details.
He cited the involvement of former U.S. government officials
Otto Reich and Roger Noriega, both of whom he has frequently
accused of plotting against his government. The two have denied
those accusations.
Since winning an April election to replace late Socialist
leader Hugo Chavez, Maduro has been constantly alleging plots
against him ranging from several assassination plots to alleged
Washington-backed plans to create shortages of consumer goods.