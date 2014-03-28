Venezuela agrees to repatriate $3.8 bln airline revs -industry group

CARACAS, March 28 Venezuela's government will
allow foreign airlines to repatriate $3.8 billion in ticket
sales revenues that had been stuck inside the country due to
currency controls, Venezuela's airline industry association said
on Friday.
The South American nation requires airlines to bill tickets
in the local bolivar currency. For close to two years the state
currency board has denied airline requests to convert ticket
sales revenues into hard currency and repatriate the funds.
The Venezuelan Airlines Association, or ALAV, said the
government had promised to recognize the full amounts of ticket
sales revenues using the exchange rate in place at the time the
fares were sold.
The group's president, Humberto Figuera, said the funds
would be progressively released between now and the end of 2015.
Government officials had previously suggested airlines would
have to repatriate the revenue at a considerably weaker exchange
rate created through a newly launched currency platform, which
would have implied losses of up to 90 percent.
The International Air Transport Association, or IATA, said
in an interview this week that some airlines were considering
ceasing operations because of the frozen funds and that the
government had in the past promised to allow the funds to be
repatriated.
Alternative solutions including payment in bonds or fuel
were discussed but never implemented, IATA Chief Executive Tony
Tyler said. Within the past year, 11 airlines that have been
flying to Venezuela have reduced their operations by between 15
percent and 78 percent, he said.
Air Canada suspended its operations this month,
citing security concerns related to street protests, and
Venezuela immediately cut ties to the airline.
Major airlines flying to Venezuela include American Airlines
, Lufthansa, Delta, Avianca
and Copa.
