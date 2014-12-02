Airlines' trapped cash in Venezuela drops to $3.6 bln -IATA

CARACAS Dec 2 Venezuela's pending dollar
disbursements to airlines have fallen to around $3.6 billion
after the government released some of the funds held up by the
country's currency controls, the International Air Transport
Association said on Tuesday.
Airlines have for months struggled to repatriate revenue
from ticket sales due to delays in the South American nation's
11-year-old exchange controls, with trapped cash peaking at
around $4.1 billion over the summer.
In response, carriers including American Airlines,
Delta Airlines and United Airlines slashed
service over the course of the year.
"As of Nov. 15 ... the total amount of airline money the
Venezuela government is withholding is $3.569 billion," IATA's
corporate communications manager, Jason Sinclair, wrote in an
emailed message, adding that the government has released $775.7
million of airline funds so far this year.
Airlines had been selling tickets in local bolivar currency,
but had been unable to obtain dollars through the state currency
agency to return the funds to their own headquarters.
"Most of the airlines have reduced considerably the number
of tickets they sell in bolivars, essentially preventing more
money being held by the Venezuelan government," Sinclair wrote.
The Water and Air Transport Ministry did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Leslie Adler)