Lufthansa owed over $100 mln in Venezuela - spokesman

UPDATE 3-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
FRANKFURT May 30 Venezuela owes Lufthansa over $100 million in ticket revenue, a spokesman said, after the German carrier said over the weekend it was suspending flights to Caracas next month.
Like other airlines, Lufthansa has struggled to repatriate revenue held in the local bolivar currency due to exchange controls and had already reduced flights to the country to limit its exposure.
A spokesman for the airline said on Monday that the Venezuela government owed it a "low three-digit million euro" amount and that it could not yet say whether that amount would be written off. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said said on Wedenesday.