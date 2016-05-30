UPDATE 1-Lufthansa says owed more than $100 million by Venezuela

(Adds spokesman saying amount has been written off, comment
FRANKFURT May 30 Venezuela owes Lufthansa
more than $100 million in ticket revenue, the German
carrier said on Monday, following news it was suspending flights
there next month.
Like other airlines, Lufthansa has struggled to repatriate
revenue held in the local bolivar currency due to exchange
controls and had reduced flights to Venezuela to limit its
exposure, before its weekend announcement of a suspension.
A Lufthansa spokesman said that the Venezuela government
owed it a "low three-digit million" amount, later adding that
the amount had already been written off.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has been
pushing Caracas to free trapped airline revenue.
"What we want is to keep the place connected. Venezuela's
economic difficulties will only get worse if they are isolated
even more and unable to participate in trade because airlines
aren't flying there any more," IATA Director General Tony Tyler
said on Monday.
Struggling Latin American economies are likely to be a topic
of discussion when airline chief executives meet this week in
Dublin for the annual IATA summit.
