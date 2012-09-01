Brazil presses Venezuela on alleged Amazon massacre

* Brazil wants joint probe of alleged helicopter attack
* Native tribe says villagers attacked by Brazilian miners
* Venezuela unable to confirm attack, any victims
By Paulo Prada and Peter Murphy
Caracas, Aug 31 Brazil said on Friday it is
pressing Venezuela to determine whether Brazilian gold miners
crossed the border and massacred a village of about 80
indigenous people from a helicopter.
The alleged assault, which a tribal group says could have
killed more than 70 people in early July, came to light earlier
this week when the group asked Venezuela's government to
investigate. Because of the remoteness of the region and the
scattered nature of the native settlements, fellow tribe members
were able to alert the government only on Monday.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Friday its embassy in
Caracas had asked the Venezuelan government to provide it with
any information that could help it determine whether the attack
had happened and whether Brazilians had been involved.
Brazil's National Indian Foundation, a government body that
oversees indigenous affairs, said it would seek a joint
investigation by officials from both countries at the site.
The border area between the two countries - a long, dense
swath of the Amazon rainforest - has increasingly become the
site of conflicts between indigenous people, gold miners, and
others seeking to tap jungle resources.
The tribe that was allegedly attacked, the Yanomami, says it
has given repeated, but unheeded, warnings to Venezuela's
government that the conflicts are intensifying.
On Wednesday, Venezuela's public prosecutor said it would
investigate. By late Friday, however, Venezuela's government
still could not confirm whether the attack had occurred.
Venezuelan Interior Minister Tareck Al Aissami said in
televised comments on Friday that officials had managed to speak
with seven of the nine known groups of the Yanomami tribe and
thus far had no proof of an attack in any of their settlements.
Officials, he added, would soon meet with those and the other
two groups to further clarify the matter.
"God willing, there won't have been any violence among the
other two groups, either," he said.
Native rights groups voiced alarm.
HELICOPTER, GUNFIRE, EXPLOSIONS
In the document presented to Venezuelan authorities this
week, Yanomami leaders said tribe members in the area had spoken
with three villagers from the community where the attack
allegedly took place.
The three villagers, the only inhabitants of the community
known to be alive, said they had been hunting away from the
settlement when they heard a "tokotoko" - their indigenous word
for helicopter. They also heard gunfire and explosions, the
document said.
Other Yanomami who visited the village later said a communal
hut had been burned and that they found charred bodies and
bones.
The attack was the latest in a growing number of conflicts
with Brazilian gold miners, the Yanomami said in the document.
The tribe alerted soldiers in the region in late July about
the attack and the soldiers interviewed some of the tribespeople
who had seen the destroyed village, according to the document.
Venezuela's army has not commented.
The remote settlement is a five-hour helicopter flight, or
15-day walk, from Puerto Ayacucho, capital of the southern
Venezuelan state of Amazonas.
Because of the distance and isolation of many indigenous
settlements, the government is often unable to protect tribes
from incursions by outsiders. Much of the violence goes
unreported, and follow-up investigations are difficult once
conflicts take place.