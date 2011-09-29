Owens Illinois hits Venezuela with arbitration claim

* Chavez nationalized its operations last year
* Just the latest case Venezuela faces at ICSID
CARACAS, Sept 28 U.S. bottle maker Owens
Illinois (OI.N) has filed a claim for arbitration against
Venezuela at a World Bank tribunal after President Hugo Chavez
nationalized its operations in October last year.
The website of the World Bank's International Center for
Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) carried brief details
of the claim, which was submitted on Monday. It is one of more
than 20 ICSID cases being battled by Venezuela.
Chavez has put much of the nation's economy under state
control during his 12 years in power, including multi-billion
dollar oil projects run by foreign companies.
The former soldier accused Owens Illinois of destroying the
environment and exploiting its workers. Owens Illinois had
operated in the South American country for more than 50 years
and employed more than 1,000 workers.
Venezuela represented less than 5 percent of the total
operating profit for the Perrysburg, Ohio-based company, which
was founded in 1903. It describes itself as the world's largest
glass container maker, with 22,000 workers in 21 countries.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing
by Todd Eastham)